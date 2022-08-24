10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/26/22 $900.00 $36.9K 12.7K 44.8K PTON PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $7.00 $741.0K 1.3K 9.7K BBBY PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/26/22 $11.00 $35.0K 8.1K 8.8K AMZN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/26/22 $134.00 $67.2K 4.7K 8.4K CVNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $36.00 $199.3K 201 2.0K RCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $48.2K 16.6K 951 ANF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/02/22 $19.50 $51.3K 1 841 JD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $56.00 $44.4K 73 830 GME CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $35.00 $34.9K 4.5K 796 CHWY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $35.00 $53.3K 1.3K 650

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on August 26, 2022. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $900.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.9K, with a price of $1480.0 per contract. There were 12776 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 44818 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PTON PTON, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 114 day(s) on December 16, 2022. Parties traded 9500 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $741.0K, with a price of $78.0 per contract. There were 1369 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9747 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BBBY BBBY, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on August 26, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 8162 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8843 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on August 26, 2022. Parties traded 384 contract(s) at a $134.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.2K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 4798 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8450 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA CVNA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 424 contract(s) at a $36.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $199.3K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 201 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2088 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RCL RCL, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 149 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.2K, with a price of $241.0 per contract. There were 16668 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 951 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ANF ANF, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on September 2, 2022. This event was a transfer of 331 contract(s) at a $19.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.3K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 841 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD JD, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 350 contract(s) at a $56.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.4K, with a price of $127.0 per contract. There were 73 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 830 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME GME, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 23 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 135 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.9K, with a price of $259.0 per contract. There were 4518 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 796 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CHWY CHWY, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 513 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 65 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.3K, with a price of $820.0 per contract. There were 1318 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 650 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

