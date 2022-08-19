10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $880.00 $28.3K 5.7K 82.6K CHWY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/02/22 $42.00 $31.5K 94 4.6K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $130.00 $151.9K 28.6K 4.5K ETSY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $180.00 $117.0K 84 3.8K LOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $190.00 $443.6K 1.5K 1.5K CVNA CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/26/22 $45.00 $52.5K 111 977 GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $34.00 $29.1K 671 847 NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $48.9K 23.0K 787 W PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $50.00 $60.1K 4.0K 519 F CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $10.00 $26.2K 13.8K 340

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 93 contract(s) at a $880.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.3K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 5711 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 82634 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CHWY CHWY, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on September 2, 2022. This event was a transfer of 105 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 94 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4614 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 28 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 140 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $151.9K, with a price of $1085.0 per contract. There were 28627 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4516 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ETSY ETSY, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 518 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $117.0K, with a price of $1170.0 per contract. There were 84 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3821 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LOW LOW, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 63 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1366 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 49 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $443.6K, with a price of $325.0 per contract. There were 1512 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1522 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA CVNA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on August 26, 2022. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.5K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 111 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 977 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM GM, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 119 day(s) on December 16, 2022. Parties traded 41 contract(s) at a $34.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.1K, with a price of $710.0 per contract. There were 671 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 847 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO NIO, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 154 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 298 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.9K, with a price of $164.0 per contract. There were 23050 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 787 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding W W, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 204 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.1K, with a price of $295.0 per contract. There were 4062 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 519 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F F, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 518 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $655.0 per contract. There were 13895 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 340 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

