10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $175.00 $38.7K 64.4K 150.4K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/02/22 $200.00 $53.0K 1.6K 1.6K CSCO CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $50.00 $25.8K 4.0K 1.3K AMAT PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $104.00 $40.5K 1.7K 724 PYPL PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/26/22 $98.00 $58.2K 298 546 TXN PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/26/22 $175.00 $39.9K 157 460 STM CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $30.00 $36.5K 960 250 FIVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $105.00 $30.1K 2.9K 224 PANW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $520.00 $300.0K 1.4K 178 MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $250.00 $437.0K 5.2K 168

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.7K, with a price of $129.0 per contract. There were 64484 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 150487 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on September 2, 2022. Parties traded 198 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.0K, with a price of $268.0 per contract. There were 1623 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1600 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CSCO CSCO, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 303 day(s) on June 16, 2023. This event was a transfer of 76 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 4002 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1305 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMAT AMAT, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $104.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.5K, with a price of $203.0 per contract. There were 1774 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 724 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL PYPL, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on August 26, 2022. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $98.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.2K, with a price of $194.0 per contract. There were 298 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 546 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TXN TXN, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on August 26, 2022. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.9K, with a price of $266.0 per contract. There were 157 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 460 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For STM STM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 65 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.5K, with a price of $730.0 per contract. There were 960 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FIVN FIVN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 45 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.1K, with a price of $670.0 per contract. There were 2910 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 224 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PANW PANW, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 121 contract(s) at a $520.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $300.0K, with a price of $2480.0 per contract. There were 1457 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 178 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 102 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $437.0K, with a price of $4285.0 per contract. There were 5270 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 168 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

