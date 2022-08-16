10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $180.00 $46.5K 26.2K 23.7K FUBO CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $7.00 $25.9K 4.4K 17.5K SE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $78.00 $33.0K 73 1.1K NFLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $210.00 $31.7K 2.8K 914 ASTS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $12.50 $53.5K 7.5K 912 RBLX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $40.00 $51.9K 7.0K 782 GOOGL CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/15/23 $150.00 $29.0K 4.3K 493 ROKU PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/02/22 $81.00 $33.1K 388 411 GTN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $17.50 $28.9K 565 375 VZ CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $45.00 $31.3K 11.1K 366

• Regarding META META, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 179 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.5K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 26277 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 23746 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FUBO FUBO, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 292 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.9K, with a price of $89.0 per contract. There were 4420 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17543 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SE SE, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $78.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 73 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1120 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NFLX NFLX, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 157 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.7K, with a price of $1585.0 per contract. There were 2834 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 914 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ASTS ASTS, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 521 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 103 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.5K, with a price of $520.0 per contract. There were 7505 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 912 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RBLX RBLX, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 66 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.9K, with a price of $259.0 per contract. There were 7052 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 782 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOGL GOOGL, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 395 day(s) on September 15, 2023. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $725.0 per contract. There were 4304 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 493 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ROKU ROKU, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on September 2, 2022. Parties traded 92 contract(s) at a $81.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.1K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 388 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 411 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GTN GTN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 94 day(s) on November 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 85 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.9K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 565 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 375 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VZ VZ, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 66 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 155 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.3K, with a price of $202.0 per contract. There were 11101 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 366 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

