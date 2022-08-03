10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/05/22 $280.00 $45.5K 7.3K 20.1K AAPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $165.00 $47.5K 32.0K 4.3K QCOM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $165.00 $93.9K 59.2K 3.8K AEHR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/17/23 $5.00 $28.5K 3.9K 2.7K CAMP CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/17/23 $2.50 $124.2K 4.1K 2.5K PYPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $97.50 $96.7K 2.9K 1.3K FSLR PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $85.00 $130.0K 48 1.0K WU PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $15.00 $29.3K 1.9K 669 TWLO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/05/22 $110.00 $25.4K 571 558 MSTR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/05/22 $330.00 $54.1K 161 515

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on August 5, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.5K, with a price of $455.0 per contract. There were 7322 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20129 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 79 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.5K, with a price of $950.0 per contract. There were 32034 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4374 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QCOM QCOM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 79 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 202 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $93.9K, with a price of $465.0 per contract. There were 59282 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3816 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AEHR AEHR, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 226 day(s) on March 17, 2023. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $950.0 per contract. There were 3900 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2780 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CAMP CAMP, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 226 day(s) on March 17, 2023. Parties traded 436 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $124.2K, with a price of $285.0 per contract. There were 4130 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2503 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL PYPL, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 44 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $97.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $96.7K, with a price of $645.0 per contract. There were 2964 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1367 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FSLR FSLR, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 534 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $130.0K, with a price of $1300.0 per contract. There were 48 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1046 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WU WU, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 107 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 667 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.3K, with a price of $44.0 per contract. There were 1953 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 669 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TWLO TWLO, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on August 5, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $253.0 per contract. There were 571 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 558 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR MSTR, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on August 5, 2022. Parties traded 98 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.1K, with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 161 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 515 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.