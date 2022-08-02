10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/05/22 $950.00 $39.2K 12.3K 63.2K AMZN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/05/22 $135.00 $26.1K 7.2K 25.6K LCID CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/05/22 $20.00 $26.3K 13.5K 17.1K ABNB CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/05/22 $120.00 $77.0K 1.5K 8.7K F PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/05/22 $15.50 $40.5K 1.6K 3.5K W PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $50.00 $99.4K 4.6K 2.9K HAS CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $87.50 $175.0K 8.6K 2.5K DKS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $28.3K 1.7K 991 PLBY CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $2.50 $89.0K 203 400 KSS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/09/22 $34.00 $168.6K 0 295

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 5, 2022. Parties traded 62 contract(s) at a $950.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.2K, with a price of $630.0 per contract. There were 12320 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 63211 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 5, 2022. Parties traded 143 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $183.0 per contract. There were 7251 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25642 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LCID LCID, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 5, 2022. Parties traded 321 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.3K, with a price of $82.0 per contract. There were 13542 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17150 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABNB ABNB, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on August 5, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.0K, with a price of $385.0 per contract. There were 1587 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8792 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F F, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 5, 2022. Parties traded 990 contract(s) at a $15.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.5K, with a price of $41.0 per contract. There were 1691 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3567 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For W W, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 45 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 205 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $99.4K, with a price of $485.0 per contract. There were 4649 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2908 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HAS HAS, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 80 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $87.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $175.0K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 8667 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2590 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKS DKS, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 171 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 28 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.3K, with a price of $1010.0 per contract. There were 1741 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 991 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLBY PLBY, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 80 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $89.0K, with a price of $445.0 per contract. There were 203 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 400 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding KSS KSS, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on September 9, 2022. Parties traded 294 contract(s) at a $34.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $168.6K, with a price of $575.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 295 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.