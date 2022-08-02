10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/05/22 $155.00 $33.8K 31.1K 39.7K TSM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $80.00 $32.2K 18.7K 7.2K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $190.00 $39.6K 9.7K 5.7K MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/05/22 $12.00 $42.5K 2.4K 5.4K TTD PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $40.00 $92.6K 5.1K 4.3K RIOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $10.00 $32.1K 2.7K 3.1K PYPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $110.00 $268.5K 7.6K 2.1K MSFT PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $275.00 $66.1K 3.9K 1.4K COMM CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $10.00 $25.9K 30 1.3K RNG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/05/22 $43.00 $117.0K 41 916

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 5, 2022. Parties traded 750 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.8K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 31191 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 39738 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM TSM, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 350 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.2K, with a price of $92.0 per contract. There were 18702 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 61 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.6K, with a price of $650.0 per contract. There were 9750 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5746 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA MARA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on August 5, 2022. This event was a transfer of 301 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.5K, with a price of $141.0 per contract. There were 2404 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5446 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TTD TTD, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 45 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 396 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $92.6K, with a price of $234.0 per contract. There were 5110 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4380 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIOT RIOT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1390 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.1K, with a price of $23.0 per contract. There were 2723 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3161 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL PYPL, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 1500 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $268.5K, with a price of $179.0 per contract. There were 7672 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2165 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $275.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.1K, with a price of $661.0 per contract. There were 3909 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1420 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COMM COMM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 108 day(s) on November 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 195 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.9K, with a price of $133.0 per contract. There were 30 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1377 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RNG RNG, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on August 5, 2022. This event was a transfer of 900 contract(s) at a $43.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $117.0K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 41 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 916 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

