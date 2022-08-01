10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/05/22 $140.00 $73.8K 30.1K 53.9K F CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/05/22 $15.00 $34.4K 32.3K 50.4K TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/05/22 $900.00 $30.9K 957 38.6K CCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $7.50 $69.8K 32.4K 3.3K DHI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $80.00 $453.5K 9.4K 2.5K PDD PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $1.7 million 3.5K 2.1K M PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $17.50 $141.0K 2.3K 1.6K NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $20.50 $27.6K 861 1.0K ABNB PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/05/22 $105.00 $40.9K 280 493 RIVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $36.00 $71.0K 377 416

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on August 5, 2022. Parties traded 1053 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.8K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 30192 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 53952 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F F, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 5, 2022. This event was a transfer of 820 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.4K, with a price of $42.0 per contract. There were 32382 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50440 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on August 5, 2022. Parties traded 11 contract(s) at a $900.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.9K, with a price of $2811.0 per contract. There were 957 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 38675 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CCL CCL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 172 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 550 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.8K, with a price of $127.0 per contract. There were 32479 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3399 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DHI DHI, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 2500 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $453.5K, with a price of $181.0 per contract. There were 9418 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2507 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD PDD, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 172 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 2100 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.7 million, with a price of $810.0 per contract. There were 3565 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2114 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For M M, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 18 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1501 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 46 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $141.0K, with a price of $94.0 per contract. There were 2306 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1642 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO NIO, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 225 contract(s) at a $20.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $123.0 per contract. There were 861 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1098 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABNB ABNB, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 5, 2022. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.9K, with a price of $273.0 per contract. There were 280 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 493 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN RIVN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 18 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 350 contract(s) at a $36.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.0K, with a price of $203.0 per contract. There were 377 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 416 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.