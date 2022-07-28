10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVS PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $92.50 $149.0K 1.6K 1.0K EW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/17/23 $105.00 $297.5K 0 854 MRK PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $90.00 $486.0K 960 700 TDOC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $35.00 $26.5K 2.5K 677 HCA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $195.00 $129.5K 505 353 VRTX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $280.00 $97.9K 259 147 TMO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $590.00 $57.4K 113 110 EHC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $45.00 $41.5K 210 77 ALNY PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $110.00 $34.0K 2.2K 50 MCK CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/05/22 $340.00 $32.3K 53 39

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For CVS CVS, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 22 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $92.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $149.0K, with a price of $149.0 per contract. There were 1684 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EW EW, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 204 day(s) on February 17, 2023. This event was a transfer of 327 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $297.5K, with a price of $910.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 854 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MRK MRK, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 323 day(s) on June 16, 2023. This event was a transfer of 600 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $486.0K, with a price of $810.0 per contract. There were 960 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 700 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TDOC TDOC, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 176 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 39 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $680.0 per contract. There were 2548 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 677 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HCA HCA, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 50 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 350 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $129.5K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 505 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 353 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VRTX VRTX, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 50 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 68 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $97.9K, with a price of $1440.0 per contract. There were 259 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 147 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TMO TMO, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 50 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 19 contract(s) at a $590.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.4K, with a price of $3020.0 per contract. There were 113 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 110 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EHC EHC, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 22 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 77 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.5K, with a price of $540.0 per contract. There were 210 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 77 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ALNY ALNY, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 22 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $680.0 per contract. There were 2266 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MCK MCK, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on August 5, 2022. This event was a transfer of 38 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.3K, with a price of $850.0 per contract. There were 53 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 39 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.