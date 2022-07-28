10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/29/22 $850.00 $25.4K 14.8K 101.1K AMZN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/29/22 $125.00 $32.8K 19.3K 34.3K F CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $14.00 $246.3K 36.1K 8.3K CHWY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/29/22 $39.00 $84.8K 352 1.4K PDD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $50.00 $94.5K 2.8K 1.1K BABA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $150.00 $26.0K 24.2K 1.0K EDU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $25.00 $53.3K 1.0K 768 NCLH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $33.0K 29.7K 376 RCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $40.00 $53.6K 1.0K 333 SBUX CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $90.00 $28.5K 7.1K 306

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on July 29, 2022. This event was a transfer of 45 contract(s) at a $850.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $564.0 per contract. There were 14888 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 101140 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on July 29, 2022. Parties traded 148 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.8K, with a price of $222.0 per contract. There were 19342 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 34339 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F F, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 50 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 3000 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $246.3K, with a price of $82.0 per contract. There were 36157 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8361 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CHWY CHWY, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on July 29, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1305 contract(s) at a $39.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 84 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.8K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 352 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1409 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD PDD, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 291 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $94.5K, with a price of $325.0 per contract. There were 2870 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1196 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 176 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 24226 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1038 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EDU EDU, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 22 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.3K, with a price of $534.0 per contract. There were 1099 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 768 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NCLH NCLH, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 176 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $1323.0 per contract. There were 29762 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 376 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RCL RCL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 50 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 220 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.6K, with a price of $244.0 per contract. There were 1038 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 333 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBUX SBUX, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 50 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $190.0 per contract. There were 7182 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 306 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

