10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $135.00 $26.3K 2.5K 860 SCS PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $12.50 $27.0K 606 200 FLR CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/29/22 $24.00 $27.0K 11 200 UPS CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/22/22 $177.50 $25.5K 0 125 CAT PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/22/22 $175.00 $33.3K 775 108 ETN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $135.00 $48.1K 1.1K 61 EXPD PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $105.00 $40.0K 391 50 LYFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $20.00 $53.2K 4.8K 31 CHPT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $26.9K 3.0K 21 HON CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $170.00 $26.2K 67 0

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding BA BA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 65 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.3K, with a price of $405.0 per contract. There were 2516 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 860 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SCS SCS, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 606 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FLR FLR, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 18 day(s) on July 29, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $24.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 11 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UPS UPS, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on July 22, 2022. Parties traded 27 contract(s) at a $177.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $945.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 125 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CAT CAT, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on July 22, 2022. Parties traded 74 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.3K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 775 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 108 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ETN ETN, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 193 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 61 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.1K, with a price of $790.0 per contract. There were 1147 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 61 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EXPD EXPD, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $800.0 per contract. There were 391 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LYFT LYFT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 557 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 203 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.2K, with a price of $262.0 per contract. There were 4810 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 31 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CHPT CHPT, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 193 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.9K, with a price of $1345.0 per contract. There were 3092 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HON HON, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 557 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $2622.0 per contract. There were 67 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 0 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.