10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $800.00 $35.8K 19.5K 67.4K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $112.00 $29.9K 8.2K 16.9K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $110.00 $31.5K 24.9K 7.9K NIO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/22/22 $21.00 $35.3K 589 1.5K DASH PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/17/23 $65.00 $136.1K 79 692 SBUX PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $80.00 $90.1K 4.6K 604 CVNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $51.5K 3.6K 291 JD CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $60.00 $44.0K 263 251 BKNG PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $1100.00 $688.0K 0 100 MTH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $75.00 $31.0K 112 100

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 198 contract(s) at a $800.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.8K, with a price of $181.0 per contract. There were 19533 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 67452 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $112.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.9K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 8290 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16931 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA BABA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 84 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $375.0 per contract. There were 24914 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7960 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO NIO, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on July 22, 2022. Parties traded 256 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.3K, with a price of $138.0 per contract. There were 589 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1549 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DASH DASH, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 221 day(s) on February 17, 2023. This event was a transfer of 99 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $136.1K, with a price of $1375.0 per contract. There were 79 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 692 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBUX SBUX, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 67 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 161 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.1K, with a price of $560.0 per contract. There were 4680 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 604 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA CVNA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 193 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 46 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.5K, with a price of $1120.0 per contract. There were 3680 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 291 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD JD, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 39 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.0K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 263 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 251 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BKNG BKNG, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 340 day(s) on June 16, 2023. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $1100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $688.0K, with a price of $6880.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MTH MTH, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 39 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 112 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

