10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/08/22 $720.00 $25.8K 7.8K 34.9K GME CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/08/22 $140.00 $29.2K 1.6K 6.7K AMZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $117.00 $25.8K 8.5K 6.5K NIO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $22.50 $27.5K 2.4K 2.8K M CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $20.00 $54.9K 3.0K 2.1K RCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $35.00 $95.0K 4.6K 632 GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $84.6K 2.9K 613 CHWY PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $40.00 $33.5K 864 598 NKE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $120.00 $61.8K 2.0K 303 JD CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $70.00 $31.5K 1.0K 256

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on July 8, 2022. This event was a transfer of 15 contract(s) at a $720.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $1720.0 per contract. There were 7823 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 34916 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME GME, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on July 8, 2022. This event was a transfer of 158 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $186.0 per contract. There were 1663 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6712 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $117.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $258.0 per contract. There were 8593 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6585 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO NIO, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 2411 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2877 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For M M, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 43 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 611 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.9K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 3066 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2176 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RCL RCL, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 71 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 198 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.0K, with a price of $480.0 per contract. There were 4682 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 632 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM GM, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 197 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 91 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.6K, with a price of $930.0 per contract. There were 2920 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 613 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CHWY CHWY, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.5K, with a price of $335.0 per contract. There were 864 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 598 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NKE NKE, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 197 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 99 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.8K, with a price of $625.0 per contract. There were 2036 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 303 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD JD, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 162 day(s) on December 16, 2022. Parties traded 46 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $685.0 per contract. There were 1051 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 256 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

