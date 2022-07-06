10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $120.00 $29.7K 78.3K 14.8K TSLA PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/08/22 $685.00 $25.7K 980 14.2K NIO CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/08/22 $20.50 $44.9K 2.4K 3.4K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $150.00 $48.7K 5.4K 2.8K FND PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $75.00 $60.5K 1.6K 596 CLAR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $20.00 $39.3K 2.1K 586 DLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $150.00 $141.9K 1.1K 264 MELI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $1100.00 $34.3K 120 104 KSS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $27.50 $32.4K 478 103 RCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/17/23 $35.00 $73.0K 40 91

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $119.0 per contract. There were 78322 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14836 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on July 8, 2022. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $685.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $1286.0 per contract. There were 980 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14214 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO NIO, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on July 8, 2022. This event was a transfer of 652 contract(s) at a $20.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.9K, with a price of $69.0 per contract. There were 2409 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3432 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA BABA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 107 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 84 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.7K, with a price of $580.0 per contract. There were 5448 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2850 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FND FND, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 89 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.5K, with a price of $680.0 per contract. There were 1694 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 596 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CLAR CLAR, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 131 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.3K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 2163 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 586 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DLTR DLTR, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 72 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 66 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $141.9K, with a price of $2150.0 per contract. There were 1193 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 264 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MELI MELI, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 198 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $1100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.3K, with a price of $3430.0 per contract. There were 120 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 104 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding KSS KSS, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 562 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $27.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.4K, with a price of $810.0 per contract. There were 478 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 103 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RCL RCL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 254 day(s) on March 17, 2023. This event was a transfer of 86 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.0K, with a price of $850.0 per contract. There were 40 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 91 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

