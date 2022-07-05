10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/08/22 $650.00 $241.3K 7.4K 40.9K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/22/22 $120.00 $35.4K 4.4K 2.9K CCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $9.00 $33.6K 2.2K 1.7K RH CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $270.00 $48.8K 1.5K 1.4K PDD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $70.00 $36.9K 2.4K 666 PII CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $115.00 $29.0K 230 502 DASH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $580.5K 2.9K 434 MCD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $230.00 $39.6K 4.9K 280 PTON PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $37.00 $164.4K 66 60 NIO PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $35.00 $84.1K 3.5K 53

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on July 8, 2022. Parties traded 298 contract(s) at a $650.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $241.3K, with a price of $810.0 per contract. There were 7408 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 40942 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 17 day(s) on July 22, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.4K, with a price of $177.0 per contract. There were 4455 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2900 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CCL CCL, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 700 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.6K, with a price of $48.0 per contract. There were 2258 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1721 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RH RH, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.8K, with a price of $978.0 per contract. There were 1512 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1406 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD PDD, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 199 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.9K, with a price of $1230.0 per contract. There were 2421 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 666 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PII PII, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $58.0 per contract. There were 230 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 502 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DASH DASH, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 199 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $580.5K, with a price of $3870.0 per contract. There were 2919 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 434 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MCD MCD, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 199 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 44 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.6K, with a price of $900.0 per contract. There were 4993 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 280 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PTON PTON, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 563 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $164.4K, with a price of $2740.0 per contract. There were 66 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 60 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO NIO, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 563 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 53 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.1K, with a price of $1588.0 per contract. There were 3530 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 53 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.