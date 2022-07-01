10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNAP CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $20.00 $91.1K 4.6K 920 T PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $80.3K 11.9K 804 DIS CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $95.00 $38.3K 19.7K 638 NFLX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/08/22 $175.00 $30.7K 564 576 META PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $160.00 $130.3K 2.8K 407 ROKU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/08/22 $77.00 $27.4K 273 358 WBD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/08/22 $15.00 $41.8K 179 348 LUMN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $44.8K 6.6K 345 BMBL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $35.00 $68.7K 141 94 GOOGL CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $2140.00 $26.6K 58 77

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For SNAP SNAP, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 567 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 306 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $91.1K, with a price of $298.0 per contract. There were 4612 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 920 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For T T, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 203 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 628 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.3K, with a price of $128.0 per contract. There were 11924 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 804 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DIS DIS, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 139 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.3K, with a price of $276.0 per contract. There were 19762 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 638 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NFLX NFLX, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on July 8, 2022. Parties traded 54 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.7K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 564 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 576 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding META META, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 567 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 38 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $130.3K, with a price of $3430.0 per contract. There were 2831 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 407 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ROKU ROKU, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on July 8, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $77.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $137.0 per contract. There were 273 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 358 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WBD WBD, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on July 8, 2022. This event was a transfer of 343 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.8K, with a price of $122.0 per contract. There were 179 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 348 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LUMN LUMN, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 203 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 235 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.8K, with a price of $191.0 per contract. There were 6642 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 345 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BMBL BMBL, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 112 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 80 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.7K, with a price of $859.0 per contract. There were 141 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 94 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOGL GOOGL, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 4 contract(s) at a $2140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.6K, with a price of $6660.0 per contract. There were 58 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 77 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.