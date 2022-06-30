10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/01/22 $670.00 $60.8K 3.1K 39.0K AMZN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/08/22 $108.00 $32.3K 2.7K 12.6K BBY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $60.00 $224.4K 1.0K 1.7K LI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $40.00 $28.2K 2.6K 1.7K ABNB PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $90.00 $40.8K 4.8K 634 MCD PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/01/22 $250.00 $26.0K 131 380 BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $140.00 $55.0K 5.9K 333 DASH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $105.00 $409.5K 2.0K 300 JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/08/22 $65.00 $48.0K 348 280 CVNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $92.8K 1.9K 250

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on July 1, 2022. Parties traded 79 contract(s) at a $670.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.8K, with a price of $770.0 per contract. There were 3155 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 39020 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on July 8, 2022. Parties traded 95 contract(s) at a $108.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.3K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 2789 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12678 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBY BBY, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 78 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 597 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 116 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $224.4K, with a price of $377.0 per contract. There were 1052 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1760 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LI LI, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 141 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 2662 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1733 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABNB ABNB, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 15 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 80 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.8K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 4829 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 634 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MCD MCD, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on July 1, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 131 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 380 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA BABA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 50 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 155 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.0K, with a price of $355.0 per contract. There were 5945 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 333 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DASH DASH, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 568 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $409.5K, with a price of $1365.0 per contract. There were 2046 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD JD, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on July 8, 2022. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $192.0 per contract. There were 348 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 280 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA CVNA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 204 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 80 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $92.8K, with a price of $1160.0 per contract. There were 1986 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

