10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/01/22 $700.00 $25.9K 8.7K 39.6K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/01/22 $108.00 $123.8K 1.2K 5.7K BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $120.00 $45.5K 11.3K 1.5K XPEV PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $35.00 $34.8K 569 1.0K GM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $40.00 $30.0K 20.0K 963 TGT CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $150.00 $40.5K 307 678 IRBT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $45.00 $29.9K 7.2K 675 HOG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $35.00 $186.1K 11 620 SLDP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $5.00 $27.0K 271 474 DLTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/01/22 $152.50 $33.6K 207 427

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on July 1, 2022. Parties traded 15 contract(s) at a $700.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.9K, with a price of $1740.0 per contract. There were 8714 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 39607 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 1, 2022. This event was a transfer of 568 contract(s) at a $108.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $123.8K, with a price of $218.0 per contract. There were 1291 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5744 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 80 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 35 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.5K, with a price of $1300.0 per contract. There were 11329 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1595 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XPEV XPEV, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 52 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 69 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.8K, with a price of $505.0 per contract. There were 569 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1074 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM GM, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 570 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 32 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $940.0 per contract. There were 20029 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 963 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TGT TGT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 52 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.5K, with a price of $810.0 per contract. There were 307 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 678 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IRBT IRBT, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 46 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.9K, with a price of $650.0 per contract. There were 7260 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 675 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HOG HOG, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 143 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 620 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $186.1K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 11 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 620 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SLDP SLDP, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 17 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 271 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 474 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DLTR DLTR, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on July 1, 2022. Parties traded 202 contract(s) at a $152.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.6K, with a price of $166.0 per contract. There were 207 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 427 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

