10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/01/22 $700.00 $32.9K 2.5K 9.1K JD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $52.50 $93.5K 4.5K 3.9K BABA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $120.00 $27.3K 30.7K 2.7K CCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $10.00 $25.0K 16.2K 2.6K GM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $32.00 $27.6K 14.6K 2.5K AMZN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/01/22 $113.75 $34.5K 126 1.9K NCLH CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/24/22 $11.50 $44.1K 3.8K 1.6K LI PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $38.00 $288.7K 71 769 CHWY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $40.00 $32.0K 4.0K 692 LVS CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $31.00 $46.0K 1.8K 462

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 7 day(s) on July 1, 2022. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $700.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.9K, with a price of $1317.0 per contract. There were 2566 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9191 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD JD, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1730 contract(s) at a $52.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 52 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $93.5K, with a price of $54.0 per contract. There were 4563 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3902 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $547.0 per contract. There were 30783 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2756 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CCL CCL, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 21 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 16212 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2664 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM GM, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 84 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $184.0 per contract. There were 14625 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2561 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on July 1, 2022. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $113.75 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.5K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 126 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1911 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NCLH NCLH, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $11.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.1K, with a price of $147.0 per contract. There were 3853 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1604 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LI LI, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 56 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 750 contract(s) at a $38.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $288.7K, with a price of $385.0 per contract. There were 71 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 769 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CHWY CHWY, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 21 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 4077 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 692 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LVS LVS, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 84 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 94 contract(s) at a $31.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.0K, with a price of $490.0 per contract. There were 1801 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 462 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

