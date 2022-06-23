10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/24/22 $700.00 $126.7K 9.0K 60.3K BALY PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $17.50 $650.0K 0 5.0K TGT PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $145.00 $38.1K 13.3K 573 WYNN PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $60.00 $40.4K 7.2K 484 NKE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $98.00 $54.9K 2 243 BKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $2500.00 $101.7K 134 242 NIO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $25.00 $68.6K 12.0K 214 TJX CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $62.50 $32.0K 2.2K 213 ABNB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/29/22 $95.00 $36.9K 87 157 AMZN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $94.00 $37.9K 2.4K 147

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on June 24, 2022. Parties traded 80 contract(s) at a $700.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $126.7K, with a price of $1583.0 per contract. There were 9024 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 60365 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BALY BALY, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 22 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 5000 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $650.0K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5002 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TGT TGT, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 70 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.1K, with a price of $545.0 per contract. There were 13316 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 573 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WYNN WYNN, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 22 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.4K, with a price of $1012.0 per contract. There were 7204 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 484 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NKE NKE, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 242 contract(s) at a $98.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.9K, with a price of $227.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 243 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BKNG BKNG, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 57 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 192 contract(s) at a $2500.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 43 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $101.7K, with a price of $506.0 per contract. There were 134 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 242 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO NIO, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 85 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 136 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.6K, with a price of $505.0 per contract. There were 12009 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 214 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TJX TJX, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 120 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 151 contract(s) at a $62.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $212.0 per contract. There were 2296 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 213 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABNB ABNB, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on July 29, 2022. Parties traded 44 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.9K, with a price of $840.0 per contract. There were 87 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 157 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 211 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 57 contract(s) at a $94.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.9K, with a price of $665.0 per contract. There were 2474 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 147 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

