10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/01/22 $30.50 $178.0K 3.4K 2.1K RTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $101.00 $46.3K 14 1.6K UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/01/22 $22.00 $29.0K 1.3K 1.0K CAT PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $200.00 $51.3K 1.4K 442 FDX CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/24/22 $205.00 $25.0K 453 387 SBLK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $25.00 $27.0K 1.0K 379 DE PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $320.00 $48.9K 250 339 LYFT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $22.50 $82.8K 837 220 FTAI CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $25.00 $31.0K 2.4K 200 BA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $200.00 $94.5K 4.5K 119

• For DAL DAL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on July 1, 2022. This event was a transfer of 2001 contract(s) at a $30.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $178.0K, with a price of $88.0 per contract. There were 3467 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2155 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RTX RTX, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 1655 contract(s) at a $101.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.3K, with a price of $28.0 per contract. There were 14 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1664 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UBER UBER, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on July 1, 2022. Parties traded 334 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $87.0 per contract. There were 1367 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1029 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CAT CAT, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 86 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 27 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.3K, with a price of $1900.0 per contract. There were 1499 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 442 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FDX FDX, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on June 24, 2022. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $205.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $2500.0 per contract. There were 453 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 387 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBLK SBLK, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 135 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 1047 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 379 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DE DE, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 86 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 21 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.9K, with a price of $2339.0 per contract. There were 250 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 339 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LYFT LYFT, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 212 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 98 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.8K, with a price of $845.0 per contract. There were 837 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 220 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FTAI FTAI, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 359 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 2439 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BA BA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 576 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 70 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $94.5K, with a price of $1350.0 per contract. There were 4515 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 119 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

