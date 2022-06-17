10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/24/22 $33.00 $27.0K 8.5K 3.1K AMZN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/24/22 $106.00 $39.2K 655 2.7K KBH CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $30.00 $45.9K 5.0K 2.5K GM PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/17/23 $30.00 $760.0K 2.6K 2.0K DLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $140.00 $36.9K 2.2K 1.1K CPRI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $45.00 $26.2K 1.6K 898 JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $58.76 $120.0K 16.2K 533 DASH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $60.00 $26.1K 2.0K 184 TGT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $150.00 $36.7K 597 140 RVLV PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $35.00 $105.0K 17 106

• For RCL RCL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on June 24, 2022. This event was a transfer of 467 contract(s) at a $33.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $58.0 per contract. There were 8566 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3124 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on June 24, 2022. This event was a transfer of 155 contract(s) at a $106.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.2K, with a price of $253.0 per contract. There were 655 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2730 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For KBH KBH, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 154 day(s) on November 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.9K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 5062 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2506 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM GM, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 273 day(s) on March 17, 2023. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $760.0K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 2689 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DLTR DLTR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 33 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.9K, with a price of $1120.0 per contract. There were 2258 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1115 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CPRI CPRI, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, is expiring today. Parties traded 750 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 1672 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 898 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD JD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $58.76 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $120.0K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 16252 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 533 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DASH DASH, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 28 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $523.0 per contract. There were 2091 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 184 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TGT TGT, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 91 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 48 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.7K, with a price of $765.0 per contract. There were 597 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 140 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RVLV RVLV, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 182 day(s) on December 16, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $105.0K, with a price of $1050.0 per contract. There were 17 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 106 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

