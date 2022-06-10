10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/10/22 $690.00 $84.0K 532 21.7K CHWY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $30.00 $434.0K 7.5K 2.5K AMZN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/24/22 $115.00 $36.2K 3.3K 1.7K SFIX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $6.50 $25.3K 3.6K 1.4K PDD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/24/22 $65.00 $30.5K 656 1.0K TGT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $130.00 $354.3K 70 225 GM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $40.00 $29.8K 1.1K 192 DASH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/24/22 $65.00 $26.5K 237 191 ETSY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/24/22 $76.00 $37.2K 21 76 EXPE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $70.00 $27.8K 0 18

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $690.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.0K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 532 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21720 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CHWY CHWY, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 98 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 775 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $434.0K, with a price of $560.0 per contract. There were 7552 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2510 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 14 day(s) on June 24, 2022. This event was a transfer of 51 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.2K, with a price of $710.0 per contract. There were 3351 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1795 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SFIX SFIX, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 487 contract(s) at a $6.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.3K, with a price of $52.0 per contract. There were 3660 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1436 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD PDD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on June 24, 2022. This event was a transfer of 140 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.5K, with a price of $218.0 per contract. There were 656 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1048 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TGT TGT, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 588 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 225 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $354.3K, with a price of $1575.0 per contract. There were 70 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 225 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM GM, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 371 day(s) on June 16, 2023. This event was a transfer of 36 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.8K, with a price of $830.0 per contract. There were 1124 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 192 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DASH DASH, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on June 24, 2022. Parties traded 39 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $680.0 per contract. There were 237 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 191 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ETSY ETSY, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on June 24, 2022. Parties traded 73 contract(s) at a $76.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.2K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 21 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 76 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EXPE EXPE, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 588 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 5 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $5575.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

