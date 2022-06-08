10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/10/22 $150.00 $30.9K 22.4K 72.5K WDC CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $60.00 $210.0K 7.4K 4.6K NVDA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $195.00 $44.8K 6.9K 2.0K MU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/10/22 $69.00 $89.5K 2.4K 1.9K SNOW PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/10/22 $140.00 $86.1K 201 1.0K U PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/10/22 $48.00 $26.5K 0 758 MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $295.00 $27.2K 6.0K 441 ZM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $300.00 $2.6 million 2.2K 353 PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $90.00 $34.8K 1.0K 226 AFRM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/24/22 $22.50 $30.6K 76 166

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on June 10, 2022. Parties traded 412 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.9K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 22405 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 72544 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WDC WDC, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 2000 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $210.0K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 7449 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4680 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.8K, with a price of $1120.0 per contract. There were 6949 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2026 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU MU, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on June 10, 2022. This event was a transfer of 597 contract(s) at a $69.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $89.5K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 2447 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1995 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNOW SNOW, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on June 10, 2022. Parties traded 123 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.1K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 201 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1080 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For U U, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on June 10, 2022. This event was a transfer of 101 contract(s) at a $48.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $263.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 758 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 37 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 160 contract(s) at a $295.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 6027 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 441 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZM ZM, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 590 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 143 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $2.6 million, with a price of $18630.0 per contract. There were 2206 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 353 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL PYPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 590 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 16 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.8K, with a price of $2180.0 per contract. There were 1043 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 226 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AFRM AFRM, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on June 24, 2022. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.6K, with a price of $204.0 per contract. There were 76 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 166 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

