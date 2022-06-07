10 Energy Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APA CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $50.00 $37.8K 8.5K 1.5K XOM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/16/23 $115.00 $41.2K 547 286 OXY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $80.00 $27.6K 1.1K 276 HAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $40.00 $26.3K 5.1K 257 BTU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $45.00 $51.9K 1.9K 232 PSX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $135.00 $80.7K 78 217 CVX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $170.00 $34.0K 4.3K 197 MPC CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $100.00 $116.8K 5 155 EOG PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $160.00 $42.7K 55 112 CTRA CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $38.00 $31.2K 352 104

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding APA APA, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 86 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.8K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 8584 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1584 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XOM XOM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 374 day(s) on June 16, 2023. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.2K, with a price of $825.0 per contract. There were 547 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 286 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding OXY OXY, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 101 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 57 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $485.0 per contract. There were 1136 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 276 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HAL HAL, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.3K, with a price of $263.0 per contract. There were 5196 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 257 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BTU BTU, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 192 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 231 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.9K, with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 1907 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 232 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PSX PSX, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 227 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 207 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.7K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 78 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 217 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVX CVX, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 38 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 26 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $1310.0 per contract. There were 4354 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 197 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MPC MPC, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 374 day(s) on June 16, 2023. This event was a transfer of 49 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $116.8K, with a price of $2385.0 per contract. There were 5 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 155 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EOG EOG, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 374 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 13 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.7K, with a price of $3290.0 per contract. There were 55 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 112 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CTRA CTRA, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 136 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $38.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $312.0 per contract. There were 352 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 104 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

