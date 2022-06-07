10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/10/22 $700.00 $27.9K 7.2K 36.2K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $100.00 $53.5K 17.2K 2.3K CVNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/10/22 $25.00 $96.4K 1.6K 2.0K F PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $63.0K 77.7K 1.4K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $170.00 $139.4K 2.3K 1.0K VIPS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $11.00 $41.0K 47 825 PDD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $55.00 $48.7K 743 753 GME PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $29.4K 2.6K 466 FIVE CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/10/22 $133.00 $99.0K 26 451 CCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $25.5K 68.2K 298

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on June 10, 2022. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $700.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $1397.0 per contract. There were 7236 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 36234 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.5K, with a price of $535.0 per contract. There were 17212 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2345 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA CVNA, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on June 10, 2022. Parties traded 551 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $96.4K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 1678 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2021 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F F, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 227 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.0K, with a price of $63.0 per contract. There were 77798 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1499 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 164 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 844 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $139.4K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 2388 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1062 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VIPS VIPS, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 821 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.0K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 47 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 825 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD PDD, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 120 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.7K, with a price of $406.0 per contract. There were 743 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 753 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME GME, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 227 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $2946.0 per contract. There were 2695 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 466 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FIVE FIVE, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on June 10, 2022. Parties traded 165 contract(s) at a $133.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $99.0K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 26 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 451 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CCL CCL, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 227 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $102.0 per contract. There were 68203 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 298 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

