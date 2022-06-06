10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/10/22 $195.00 $35.1K 3.1K 15.6K AFRM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/10/22 $23.00 $30.0K 408 3.2K CIEN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $55.00 $37.4K 86 3.0K INTC CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $42.50 $102.8K 18.5K 1.1K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/10/22 $265.00 $62.6K 1.3K 994 ASAN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $20.00 $27.5K 972 751 ZM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $95.00 $38.7K 3.7K 284 V PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $200.00 $37.0K 1.9K 262 DQ PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $60.00 $28.0K 7 250 CRWD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $190.00 $42.3K 653 233

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on June 10, 2022. This event was a transfer of 139 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.1K, with a price of $253.0 per contract. There were 3193 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15672 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AFRM AFRM, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 4 day(s) on June 10, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 408 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3246 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CIEN CIEN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 137 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 144 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.4K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 86 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3028 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC INTC, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 672 contract(s) at a $42.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $102.8K, with a price of $153.0 per contract. There were 18598 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1161 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on June 10, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $265.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.6K, with a price of $629.0 per contract. There were 1375 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 994 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ASAN ASAN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 104 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $265.0 per contract. There were 972 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 751 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZM ZM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 11 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 24 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.7K, with a price of $1615.0 per contract. There were 3779 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 284 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding V V, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.0K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 1925 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 262 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DQ DQ, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 80 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 7 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRWD CRWD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 39 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 75 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.3K, with a price of $565.0 per contract. There were 653 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 233 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

