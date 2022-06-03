10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/03/22 $700.00 $31.5K 12.9K 154.2K LI PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $24.00 $145.0K 6.7K 2.5K W CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/10/22 $62.00 $28.0K 71 1.6K AMZN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/03/22 $2435.00 $66.9K 168 1.6K HOG PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/03/22 $35.00 $30.0K 2.5K 920 GME CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/10/22 $130.00 $28.5K 523 774 EXPE PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $150.00 $250.5K 970 634 DLTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $150.00 $34.4K 868 583 SBUX CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $80.00 $101.9K 8.6K 460 TGT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $162.50 $63.7K 341 426

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 75 contract(s) at a $700.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 12905 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 154223 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LI LI, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 2500 contract(s) at a $24.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $145.0K, with a price of $58.0 per contract. There were 6746 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2530 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding W W, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on June 10, 2022. Parties traded 140 contract(s) at a $62.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 71 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1686 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $2435.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.9K, with a price of $1335.0 per contract. There were 168 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1662 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HOG HOG, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, is expiring today. Parties traded 750 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 2548 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 920 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME GME, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on June 10, 2022. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $950.0 per contract. There were 523 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 774 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EXPE EXPE, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 14 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 145 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $250.5K, with a price of $1728.0 per contract. There were 970 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 634 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DLTR DLTR, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 105 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.4K, with a price of $860.0 per contract. There were 868 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 583 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SBUX SBUX, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 105 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $101.9K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 8645 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 460 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TGT TGT, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 170 contract(s) at a $162.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.7K, with a price of $375.0 per contract. There were 341 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 426 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

