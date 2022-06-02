10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/03/22 $800.00 $45.4K 18.3K 92.4K AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/03/22 $2500.00 $30.4K 3.8K 20.6K PDD PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $45.00 $750.0K 2.1K 3.1K NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/10/22 $18.50 $47.2K 2.5K 2.3K JD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $57.50 $297.8K 2.5K 1.1K CHWY PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $30.00 $28.1K 892 832 TJX PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $62.50 $240.0K 195 634 LEN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $80.00 $31.5K 1.7K 399 LULU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/03/22 $340.00 $48.6K 366 377 W CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $30.00 $186.5K 1.1K 349

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on June 3, 2022. This event was a transfer of 65 contract(s) at a $800.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.4K, with a price of $695.0 per contract. There were 18361 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 92440 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on June 3, 2022. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $2500.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.4K, with a price of $3040.0 per contract. There were 3812 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20699 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD PDD, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 43 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 3000 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $750.0K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 2145 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3127 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO NIO, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on June 10, 2022. This event was a transfer of 397 contract(s) at a $18.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.2K, with a price of $119.0 per contract. There were 2514 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2343 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD JD, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 1159 contract(s) at a $57.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 49 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $297.8K, with a price of $257.0 per contract. There were 2517 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1165 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CHWY CHWY, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 106 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 49 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.1K, with a price of $575.0 per contract. There were 892 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 832 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TJX TJX, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 141 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $62.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $240.0K, with a price of $480.0 per contract. There were 195 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 634 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LEN LEN, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 107 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $295.0 per contract. There were 1704 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 399 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LULU LULU, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on June 3, 2022. Parties traded 198 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.6K, with a price of $248.0 per contract. There were 366 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 377 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding W W, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 169 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $186.5K, with a price of $3730.0 per contract. There were 1111 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 349 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

