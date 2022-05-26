10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/27/22 $700.00 $28.4K 2.7K 32.3K GME CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/27/22 $140.00 $33.2K 1.2K 14.5K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $135.00 $26.5K 4.6K 8.7K NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/03/22 $15.00 $38.8K 4.2K 3.6K AEO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $10.50 $25.0K 0 2.9K AMZN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/03/22 $2250.00 $115.7K 486 1.6K LCID PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/03/22 $19.50 $26.4K 88 793 BBY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/27/22 $80.00 $58.2K 2.5K 618 EXPE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $180.00 $55.5K 179 394 MAR CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/27/22 $172.50 $29.4K 30 360

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on May 27, 2022. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $700.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $947.0 per contract. There were 2740 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 32355 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME GME, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on May 27, 2022. This event was a transfer of 128 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 48 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.2K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 1227 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14502 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 113 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 116 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $229.0 per contract. There were 4678 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8767 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO NIO, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on June 3, 2022. This event was a transfer of 272 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.8K, with a price of $143.0 per contract. There were 4200 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3611 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AEO AEO, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 61 contract(s) at a $10.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $410.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2982 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 8 day(s) on June 3, 2022. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $2250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $115.7K, with a price of $5786.0 per contract. There were 486 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1672 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LCID LCID, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on June 3, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $19.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $132.0 per contract. There were 88 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 793 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BBY BBY, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on May 27, 2022. Parties traded 224 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.2K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 2567 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 618 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EXPE EXPE, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 85 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 394 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 46 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.5K, with a price of $138.0 per contract. There were 179 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 394 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MAR MAR, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on May 27, 2022. Parties traded 294 contract(s) at a $172.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 30 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 360 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

