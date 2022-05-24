10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/27/22 $600.00 $32.5K 11.2K 56.0K AMZN PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/27/22 $2000.00 $26.7K 2.3K 9.6K MLCO CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $10.00 $34.7K 4.9K 3.5K BBWI CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $35.00 $356.9K 79 1.5K CPNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $17.50 $105.1K 3.1K 1.5K RIVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $35.00 $166.1K 5.6K 1.5K CCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $20.00 $47.2K 26.4K 544 CHWY PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $40.00 $337.6K 6.2K 505 LCID CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $84.3K 16.2K 474 GME PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $150.00 $52.6K 986 400

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on May 27, 2022. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $600.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.5K, with a price of $1300.0 per contract. There were 11299 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 56068 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 27, 2022. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $2000.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $2671.0 per contract. There were 2375 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9626 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MLCO MLCO, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 150 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1240 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.7K, with a price of $28.0 per contract. There were 4988 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3584 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBWI BBWI, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 24 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1400 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $356.9K, with a price of $255.0 per contract. There were 79 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1530 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CPNG CPNG, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 87 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1500 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $105.1K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 3138 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1518 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN RIVN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 87 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1085 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $166.1K, with a price of $153.0 per contract. There were 5692 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1516 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CCL CCL, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 605 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.2K, with a price of $945.0 per contract. There were 26431 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 544 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CHWY CHWY, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $337.6K, with a price of $1688.0 per contract. There were 6222 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 505 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LCID LCID, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 241 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 241 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.3K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 16290 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 474 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME GME, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 52 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 8 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.6K, with a price of $6572.0 per contract. There were 986 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 400 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

