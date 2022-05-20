10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $650.00 $84.9K 10.8K 81.4K AMZN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $2100.00 $25.4K 2.9K 14.6K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $105.00 $63.6K 11.0K 2.9K AEO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $15.00 $59.1K 1.3K 1.2K GME PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/27/22 $80.00 $58.3K 2.2K 883 BBWI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $40.00 $33.7K 339 798 XPEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/10/22 $20.00 $36.0K 36 274 RH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $320.00 $145.6K 354 170 SBUX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $48.8K 2.5K 132 TGT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/24/22 $170.00 $97.8K 107 100

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $650.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.9K, with a price of $1700.0 per contract. There were 10827 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 81401 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 23 contract(s) at a $2100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $1100.0 per contract. There were 2930 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14632 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA BABA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 28 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 436 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.6K, with a price of $146.0 per contract. There were 11071 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2935 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AEO AEO, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 609 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 241 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.1K, with a price of $252.0 per contract. There were 1337 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1275 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME GME, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on May 27, 2022. Parties traded 234 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.3K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 2257 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 883 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBWI BBWI, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 28 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 225 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.7K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 339 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 798 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XPEV XPEV, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on June 10, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 36 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 274 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RH RH, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $145.6K, with a price of $5839.0 per contract. There were 354 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 170 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBUX SBUX, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 245 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 132 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.8K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 2517 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 132 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TGT TGT, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 35 day(s) on June 24, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $97.8K, with a price of $1955.0 per contract. There were 107 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

