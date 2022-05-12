10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/13/22 $750.00 $31.6K 2.7K 66.5K RIVN PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $20.00 $27.5K 8.6K 13.7K AMZN PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/13/22 $2100.00 $49.5K 1.5K 7.1K LCID CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $35.0K 2.7K 1.7K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $200.00 $25.0K 14.0K 1.3K JD CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $55.00 $52.4K 2.1K 875 SONO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $22.50 $29.0K 327 865 DASH PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/13/22 $70.00 $59.2K 631 500 F PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $22.00 $141.9K 9.2K 499 PTON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $14.00 $35.7K 1.7K 443

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on May 13, 2022. Parties traded 36 contract(s) at a $750.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.6K, with a price of $880.0 per contract. There were 2724 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 66560 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIVN RIVN, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 8611 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13749 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on May 13, 2022. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $2100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.5K, with a price of $2475.0 per contract. There were 1508 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7147 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LCID LCID, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 253 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 2770 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1756 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA BABA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 617 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 14027 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1351 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD JD, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 127 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 99 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.4K, with a price of $530.0 per contract. There were 2125 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 875 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SONO SONO, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 215 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 327 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 865 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DASH DASH, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on May 13, 2022. Parties traded 148 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.2K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 631 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F F, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 127 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 148 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $141.9K, with a price of $959.0 per contract. There were 9283 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 499 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PTON PTON, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.7K, with a price of $238.0 per contract. There were 1722 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 443 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

