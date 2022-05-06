10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/13/22 $950.00 $36.2K 2.7K 17.5K NKE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $125.00 $51.2K 8.1K 7.4K CVNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/06/22 $48.00 $25.1K 7.0K 5.6K RIVN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $30.00 $29.9K 9.5K 3.5K AMZN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/06/22 $2330.00 $81.0K 450 3.0K F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $25.00 $69.6K 42.1K 1.3K ATER PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $5.00 $228.1K 155 1.0K BBWI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $53.00 $47.7K 4.5K 892 JD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $75.00 $38.4K 8.7K 532 WYNN PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $65.00 $38.3K 4.6K 238

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on May 13, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $950.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.2K, with a price of $725.0 per contract. There were 2701 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17572 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NKE NKE, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 133 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 82 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.2K, with a price of $625.0 per contract. There were 8105 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7461 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA CVNA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 95 contract(s) at a $48.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.1K, with a price of $265.0 per contract. There were 7058 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5670 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN RIVN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.9K, with a price of $299.0 per contract. There were 9580 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3598 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $2330.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.0K, with a price of $2700.0 per contract. There were 450 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3023 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F F, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 623 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 800 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.6K, with a price of $87.0 per contract. There were 42122 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1302 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ATER ATER, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 168 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $228.1K, with a price of $228.0 per contract. There were 155 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1051 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BBWI BBWI, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 181 contract(s) at a $53.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.7K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 4518 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 892 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD JD, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 259 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 75 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.4K, with a price of $512.0 per contract. There were 8753 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 532 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WYNN WYNN, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 259 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 38 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.3K, with a price of $1010.0 per contract. There were 4657 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 238 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

