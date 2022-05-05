10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume STNE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $15.00 $26.4K 4.4K 5.4K NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/13/22 $200.00 $276.3K 1.4K 3.4K DDOG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/06/22 $115.00 $66.8K 648 3.3K DT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $25.00 $39.1K 1 3.0K MSFT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $270.00 $30.8K 6.4K 1.4K PYPL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $150.00 $78.1K 3.8K 1.1K V PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $205.00 $43.9K 2.9K 1.0K MA PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $350.00 $31.5K 2.3K 934 CSCO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/24/22 $53.00 $75.0K 0 729 OKTA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $125.00 $28.6K 1.0K 685

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding STNE STNE, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 624 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 111 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $238.0 per contract. There were 4422 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5459 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on May 13, 2022. Parties traded 196 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $276.3K, with a price of $1410.0 per contract. There were 1479 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3481 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DDOG DDOG, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on May 6, 2022. This event was a transfer of 304 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.8K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 648 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3316 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DT DT, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 197 day(s) on November 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 230 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.1K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3005 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 260 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 12 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $2570.0 per contract. There were 6403 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1457 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL PYPL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 260 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 12 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.1K, with a price of $6510.0 per contract. There were 3840 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1188 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For V V, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 15 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 77 contract(s) at a $205.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.9K, with a price of $575.0 per contract. There were 2979 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1030 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MA MA, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 33 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $955.0 per contract. There were 2370 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 934 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CSCO CSCO, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 50 day(s) on June 24, 2022. This event was a transfer of 729 contract(s) at a $53.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.0K, with a price of $103.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 729 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For OKTA OKTA, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 260 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.6K, with a price of $2865.0 per contract. There were 1098 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 685 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

