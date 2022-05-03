10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/06/22 $950.00 $46.6K 4.5K 34.7K AMZN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/06/22 $2500.00 $42.7K 1.1K 6.2K GME CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/06/22 $130.00 $27.8K 1.1K 3.5K CZR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $70.00 $26.2K 2.4K 1.6K ABNB PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $120.00 $36.0K 4.2K 1.3K ATER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/06/22 $5.00 $31.0K 4.6K 1.3K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $110.00 $58.0K 20.5K 1.1K MCD PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $240.00 $1.2 million 1.6K 821 CVNA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $70.00 $42.1K 815 556 CHGG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $35.00 $148.7K 52 274

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on May 6, 2022. Parties traded 39 contract(s) at a $950.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.6K, with a price of $1195.0 per contract. There were 4558 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 34744 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on May 6, 2022. Parties traded 9 contract(s) at a $2500.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.7K, with a price of $4749.0 per contract. There were 1180 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6223 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME GME, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on May 6, 2022. Parties traded 125 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 1107 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3530 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CZR CZR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 45 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 53 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $495.0 per contract. There were 2440 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1634 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABNB ABNB, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 45 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 72 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 4249 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1392 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ATER ATER, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on May 6, 2022. Parties traded 477 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 4684 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1317 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA BABA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 45 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.0K, with a price of $580.0 per contract. There were 20501 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1177 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MCD MCD, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 262 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 800 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.2 million, with a price of $1595.0 per contract. There were 1685 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 821 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA CVNA, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 24 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.1K, with a price of $1758.0 per contract. There were 815 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 556 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CHGG CHGG, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 171 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 86 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $148.7K, with a price of $1730.0 per contract. There were 52 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 274 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

