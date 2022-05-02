10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/06/22 $850.00 $27.2K 5.0K 19.9K AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/06/22 $2500.00 $27.0K 625 4.6K EXPE PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/06/22 $160.00 $321.9K 172 1.3K NCLH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $20.00 $39.6K 4.0K 1.2K BABA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $80.00 $58.7K 14.5K 1.1K DKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/06/22 $9.00 $41.2K 2.3K 402 ABNB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $140.00 $34.7K 3.5K 272 GME PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/13/22 $120.00 $34.5K 168 248 RIVN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $40.00 $62.4K 3.3K 227 HD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $300.00 $36.5K 3.6K 183

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on May 6, 2022. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $850.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $2725.0 per contract. There were 5007 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19940 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on May 6, 2022. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $2500.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $2703.0 per contract. There were 625 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4610 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EXPE EXPE, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on May 6, 2022. This event was a transfer of 700 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $321.9K, with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 172 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1332 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NCLH NCLH, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 18 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 233 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.6K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 4062 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1232 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA BABA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 263 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.7K, with a price of $980.0 per contract. There were 14546 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1116 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG DKNG, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on May 6, 2022. This event was a transfer of 75 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.2K, with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 2390 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 402 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABNB ABNB, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 46 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 33 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.7K, with a price of $1054.0 per contract. There were 3527 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 272 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME GME, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on May 13, 2022. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.5K, with a price of $1153.0 per contract. There were 168 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 248 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIVN RIVN, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 46 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 55 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.4K, with a price of $1135.0 per contract. There were 3315 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 227 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HD HD, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 18 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 36 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.5K, with a price of $1015.0 per contract. There were 3679 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 183 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.