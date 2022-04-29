10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/29/22 $900.00 $48.6K 5.2K 76.8K F PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $14.00 $800.0K 38.7K 11.1K AMZN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/06/22 $2300.00 $75.1K 501 2.8K MLCO PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $6.00 $26.2K 1.3K 883 MGM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $37.50 $39.0K 100 602 DHI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/29/22 $72.50 $48.0K 99 301 GME CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/06/22 $135.00 $29.0K 355 275 CZR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/13/22 $68.00 $53.4K 5 134 ATER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $2.50 $25.0K 1.2K 133 DG CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/13/22 $240.00 $69.5K 5 126

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 81 contract(s) at a $900.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.6K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 5290 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 76867 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F F, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 49 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 10000 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $800.0K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 38750 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11145 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on May 6, 2022. This event was a transfer of 52 contract(s) at a $2300.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.1K, with a price of $1445.0 per contract. There were 501 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2850 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MLCO MLCO, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 77 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $6.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 1370 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 883 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MGM MGM, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 21 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 542 contract(s) at a $37.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.0K, with a price of $72.0 per contract. There were 100 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 602 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DHI DHI, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $72.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 99 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 301 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME GME, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on May 6, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $290.0 per contract. There were 355 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 275 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CZR CZR, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 14 day(s) on May 13, 2022. This event was a transfer of 132 contract(s) at a $68.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.4K, with a price of $405.0 per contract. There were 5 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 134 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ATER ATER, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 1219 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 133 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DG DG, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on May 13, 2022. Parties traded 122 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.5K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 5 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 126 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

