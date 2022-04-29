10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/06/22 $160.00 $35.0K 22.4K 35.6K HIMX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $11.00 $30.0K 2.0K 14.7K MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $87.50 $497.8K 8.2K 9.5K MRVL CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $71.00 $261.3K 261 9.0K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/06/22 $90.00 $107.1K 3.6K 7.1K MSFT PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/29/22 $287.50 $69.0K 2.0K 4.0K INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $40.00 $148.1K 13.6K 768 QCOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/29/22 $146.00 $48.1K 735 383 TSM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $90.00 $44.3K 8.1K 346 SQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/06/22 $104.00 $47.3K 196 317

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on May 6, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 22440 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 35697 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HIMX HIMX, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 750 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 2064 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14784 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU MU, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 9501 contract(s) at a $87.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $497.8K, with a price of $52.0 per contract. There were 8243 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9520 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MRVL MRVL, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 21 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 7467 contract(s) at a $71.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $261.3K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 261 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9003 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on May 6, 2022. This event was a transfer of 315 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $107.1K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 3601 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7163 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $287.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.0K, with a price of $345.0 per contract. There were 2076 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4087 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC INTC, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 140 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 636 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $148.1K, with a price of $233.0 per contract. There were 13658 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 768 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QCOM QCOM, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 203 contract(s) at a $146.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.1K, with a price of $237.0 per contract. There were 735 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 383 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM TSM, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 125 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.3K, with a price of $355.0 per contract. There were 8136 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 346 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ SQ, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on May 6, 2022. Parties traded 57 contract(s) at a $104.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 57 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.3K, with a price of $830.0 per contract. There were 196 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 317 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.