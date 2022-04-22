10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/29/22 $1000.00 $57.0K 3.2K 16.5K BABA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/29/22 $85.00 $83.7K 6.2K 8.3K NCLH PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/22/22 $22.00 $38.0K 4.0K 1.8K AMZN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/22/22 $2905.00 $32.0K 204 1.3K W PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $55.00 $85.5K 25 992 TSCO PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/06/22 $225.00 $34.2K 1.3K 711 NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $20.00 $51.7K 2.7K 608 FOSL CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $11.00 $50.0K 5.4K 510 TGT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/29/22 $245.00 $29.5K 707 413 RIVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/06/22 $35.50 $29.2K 95 412

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on April 29, 2022. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $1000.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.0K, with a price of $2850.0 per contract. There were 3233 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16568 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on April 29, 2022. Parties traded 279 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $83.7K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 6263 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8380 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NCLH NCLH, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, is expiring today. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.0K, with a price of $76.0 per contract. There were 4020 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1868 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 22 contract(s) at a $2905.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $1465.0 per contract. There were 204 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1367 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For W W, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 119 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 171 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $85.5K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 25 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 992 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSCO TSCO, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 14 day(s) on May 6, 2022. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.2K, with a price of $1714.0 per contract. There were 1377 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 711 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO NIO, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 147 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 207 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.7K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 2795 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 608 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FOSL FOSL, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 56 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 5422 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 510 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TGT TGT, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on April 29, 2022. Parties traded 73 contract(s) at a $245.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.5K, with a price of $405.0 per contract. There were 707 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 413 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN RIVN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 14 day(s) on May 6, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $35.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $146.0 per contract. There were 95 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 412 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.