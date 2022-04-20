10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/22/22 $3200.00 $37.7K 4.6K 8.8K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/29/22 $100.00 $40.4K 2.2K 5.8K ATER CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $7.50 $27.0K 36.3K 5.7K TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/22/22 $1025.00 $36.8K 2.1K 4.0K HD CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/22/22 $315.00 $54.4K 1.3K 3.5K JMIA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/22/22 $8.00 $29.4K 336 2.0K SCVL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $35.00 $37.0K 59 1.2K WYNN CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $80.00 $46.0K 1.8K 1.0K RCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $225.0K 5.4K 600 ABNB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $200.00 $45.4K 2.1K 386

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on April 22, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $3200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.7K, with a price of $755.0 per contract. There were 4678 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8898 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on April 29, 2022. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.4K, with a price of $101.0 per contract. There were 2284 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5831 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ATER ATER, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 30 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $54.0 per contract. There were 36333 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5762 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on April 22, 2022. Parties traded 18 contract(s) at a $1025.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.8K, with a price of $2045.0 per contract. There were 2121 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4081 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HD HD, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on April 22, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $315.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.4K, with a price of $272.0 per contract. There were 1325 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3532 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JMIA JMIA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on April 22, 2022. Parties traded 893 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $33.0 per contract. There were 336 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2048 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SCVL SCVL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 30 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 347 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.0K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 59 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WYNN WYNN, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 115 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.0K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 1891 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1083 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RCL RCL, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 275 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 600 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $225.0K, with a price of $375.0 per contract. There were 5429 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 600 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABNB ABNB, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 86 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 90 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.4K, with a price of $505.0 per contract. There were 2176 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 386 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

