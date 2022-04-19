10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume C CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $55.00 $37.1K 54.5K 5.9K JPM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/22/22 $129.00 $230.1K 2.4K 2.4K UPST CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $120.00 $27.7K 5.4K 687 SOFI PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $7.50 $137.5K 3.7K 524 KKR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $55.00 $126.6K 1.5K 512 HOOD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $36.0K 9.5K 323 MS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $95.00 $26.7K 3.2K 167 GS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $370.00 $80.8K 1.1K 160 ARES CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $75.00 $30.3K 767 150 PNC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $150.00 $240.6K 147 60

• Regarding C C, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 508 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.1K, with a price of $73.0 per contract. There were 54558 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5901 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JPM JPM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on April 22, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $129.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $230.1K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 2483 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2443 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UPST UPST, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 276 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 15 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $1850.0 per contract. There were 5475 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 687 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SOFI SOFI, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 640 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $137.5K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 3762 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 524 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding KKR KKR, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 422 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $126.6K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 1583 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 512 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HOOD HOOD, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 276 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 199 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $181.0 per contract. There were 9510 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 323 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MS MS, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 87 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 127 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $211.0 per contract. There were 3248 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 167 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GS GS, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 276 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 15 contract(s) at a $370.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.8K, with a price of $5390.0 per contract. There were 1117 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 160 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ARES ARES, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 213 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.3K, with a price of $1010.0 per contract. There were 767 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 150 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PNC PNC, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 640 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $240.6K, with a price of $4010.0 per contract. There were 147 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 60 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

