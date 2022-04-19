10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/22/22 $1100.00 $43.1K 16.8K 27.1K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/22/22 $3150.00 $33.3K 1.2K 5.3K SBUX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $80.00 $71.8K 5.8K 689 WYNN PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/29/22 $75.00 $75.0K 99 638 CVNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/29/22 $95.00 $27.5K 179 580 LVS CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/29/22 $39.00 $50.9K 353 535 FFIE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $4.00 $26.7K 200 494 LULU CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/29/22 $405.00 $35.3K 54 423 GM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $52.50 $45.9K 8.5K 342 DKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/27/22 $19.00 $25.7K 60 270

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on April 22, 2022. This event was a transfer of 63 contract(s) at a $1100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.1K, with a price of $685.0 per contract. There were 16898 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 27136 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on April 22, 2022. This event was a transfer of 9 contract(s) at a $3150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.3K, with a price of $3710.0 per contract. There were 1225 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5399 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SBUX SBUX, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 59 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.8K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 5826 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 689 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WYNN WYNN, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on April 29, 2022. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.0K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 99 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 638 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA CVNA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on April 29, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 179 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 580 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LVS LVS, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on April 29, 2022. Parties traded 443 contract(s) at a $39.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.9K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 353 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 535 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FFIE FFIE, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 59 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 394 contract(s) at a $4.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $68.0 per contract. There were 200 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 494 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LULU LULU, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 10 day(s) on April 29, 2022. This event was a transfer of 29 contract(s) at a $405.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.3K, with a price of $1220.0 per contract. There were 54 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 423 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM GM, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 276 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $52.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.9K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 8511 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 342 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKNG DKNG, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on May 27, 2022. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $103.0 per contract. There were 60 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 270 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

