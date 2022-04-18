10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/22/22 $1000.00 $39.1K 5.8K 28.7K F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/22/22 $16.00 $28.7K 58.4K 15.5K BABA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/22/22 $93.00 $25.7K 5.3K 15.1K TGT CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/22/22 $240.00 $39.3K 1.7K 6.3K CVNA CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $105.00 $28.2K 0 2.5K AMZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/22/22 $3050.00 $42.2K 400 2.1K W PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $100.00 $164.8K 1.1K 1.0K XPEV PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/13/22 $25.00 $80.9K 37 531 NKE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $115.00 $358.5K 2.4K 504 GME PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/22/22 $165.00 $41.2K 632 455

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on April 22, 2022. Parties traded 12 contract(s) at a $1000.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.1K, with a price of $3260.0 per contract. There were 5880 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 28728 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F F, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on April 22, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1784 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.7K, with a price of $16.0 per contract. There were 58482 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15562 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on April 22, 2022. Parties traded 128 contract(s) at a $93.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $201.0 per contract. There were 5396 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15116 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TGT TGT, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on April 22, 2022. Parties traded 127 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.3K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 1734 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6303 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA CVNA, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 60 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $1130.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2528 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on April 22, 2022. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $3050.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.2K, with a price of $4228.0 per contract. There were 400 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2153 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding W W, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 60 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 123 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $164.8K, with a price of $1340.0 per contract. There were 1137 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1077 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XPEV XPEV, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on May 13, 2022. Parties traded 479 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.9K, with a price of $169.0 per contract. There were 37 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 531 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NKE NKE, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 277 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $358.5K, with a price of $717.0 per contract. There were 2475 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 504 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME GME, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on April 22, 2022. This event was a transfer of 16 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.2K, with a price of $2565.0 per contract. There were 632 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 455 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

