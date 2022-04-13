10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $215.00 $43.6K 11.3K 17.2K SNAP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $35.00 $84.0K 4.3K 10.6K WBD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $25.00 $368.0K 20.7K 8.2K BILI CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/22/22 $28.00 $58.0K 5.2K 3.6K SST CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $25.00 $30.0K 4.6K 1.1K PINS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $23.00 $45.5K 4.6K 801 GOOGL CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $2500.00 $42.7K 1.5K 257 SE CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $130.00 $42.8K 444 213 RBLX PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $95.00 $220.0K 620 74 AMC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $12.00 $43.6K 214 68

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For FB FB, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.6K, with a price of $218.0 per contract. There were 11308 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17223 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNAP SNAP, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 2000 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.0K, with a price of $42.0 per contract. There were 4394 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10627 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WBD WBD, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 65 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 2151 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 43 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $368.0K, with a price of $171.0 per contract. There were 20710 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8229 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BILI BILI, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on April 22, 2022. Parties traded 484 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.0K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 5298 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3694 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SST SST, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 37 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 4616 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1154 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PINS PINS, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 282 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.5K, with a price of $455.0 per contract. There were 4685 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 801 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOGL GOOGL, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 93 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 2 contract(s) at a $2500.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.7K, with a price of $21350.0 per contract. There were 1585 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 257 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SE SE, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 80 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.8K, with a price of $535.0 per contract. There were 444 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 213 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RBLX RBLX, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 44 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $220.0K, with a price of $5001.0 per contract. There were 620 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 74 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMC AMC, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 156 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 56 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.6K, with a price of $780.0 per contract. There were 214 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 68 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

