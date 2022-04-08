10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BCRX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $10.00 $145.8K 282 7.0K CVS CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $95.00 $9.0 million 164 6.7K ABBV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $175.00 $43.6K 2.4K 3.8K BMY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $70.00 $65.6K 30.0K 324 CCCC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $17.50 $129.0K 2.7K 221 UNH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $520.00 $42.1K 1.2K 180 BNTX PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $170.00 $47.0K 448 173 JNJ CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $170.00 $40.9K 9.9K 126 MCK CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $300.00 $27.0K 411 34 LLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $280.00 $133.1K 220 28

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For BCRX BCRX, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 70 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1714 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $145.8K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 282 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7091 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVS CVS, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 133 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 6500 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $9.0 million, with a price of $1395.0 per contract. There were 164 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6784 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABBV ABBV, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 6 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.6K, with a price of $218.0 per contract. There were 2468 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3857 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BMY BMY, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 70 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 75 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.6K, with a price of $875.0 per contract. There were 30036 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 324 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CCCC CCCC, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 6 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 188 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $129.0K, with a price of $680.0 per contract. There were 2726 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 221 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UNH UNH, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 6 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 15 contract(s) at a $520.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.1K, with a price of $2810.0 per contract. There were 1200 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 180 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BNTX BNTX, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 6 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.0K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 448 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 173 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JNJ JNJ, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 6 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 31 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.9K, with a price of $1320.0 per contract. There were 9950 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 126 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MCK MCK, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 6 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $2700.0 per contract. There were 411 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 34 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LLY LLY, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 196 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 28 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $133.1K, with a price of $4755.0 per contract. There were 220 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 28 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.