10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/08/22 $1030.00 $41.1K 2.8K 45.2K AMZN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/08/22 $3100.00 $27.3K 3.0K 9.4K HD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $310.00 $39.1K 1.5K 2.8K EXPE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $110.00 $295.8K 3.5K 1.7K ETSY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $110.00 $28.6K 1.3K 1.1K ATER CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/13/22 $4.50 $37.6K 153 1.0K MAR CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/29/22 $175.00 $52.5K 30 800 JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $60.00 $32.6K 5.1K 354 ABNB PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $165.00 $28.1K 135 175 FUN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $60.00 $25.0K 119 100

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, is expiring today. Parties traded 101 contract(s) at a $1030.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.1K, with a price of $408.0 per contract. There were 2801 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 45226 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 39 contract(s) at a $3100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 3078 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9426 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HD HD, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 6 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 80 contract(s) at a $310.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.1K, with a price of $495.0 per contract. There were 1586 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2876 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EXPE EXPE, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 287 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 39 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $295.8K, with a price of $7585.0 per contract. There were 3588 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1758 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ETSY ETSY, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 6 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.6K, with a price of $144.0 per contract. There were 1385 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1106 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ATER ATER, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 35 day(s) on May 13, 2022. This event was a transfer of 438 contract(s) at a $4.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.6K, with a price of $86.0 per contract. There were 153 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1054 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MAR MAR, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on April 29, 2022. Parties traded 350 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.5K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 30 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 800 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD JD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 42 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 89 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.6K, with a price of $367.0 per contract. There were 5171 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 354 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABNB ABNB, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 252 day(s) on December 16, 2022. Parties traded 11 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.1K, with a price of $2555.0 per contract. There were 135 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 175 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FUN FUN, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 287 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $417.0 per contract. There were 119 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

