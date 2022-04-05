10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/08/22 $1150.00 $30.4K 7.8K 50.2K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $140.00 $29.3K 15.4K 7.3K LCID PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/08/22 $24.00 $29.3K 5.0K 5.1K F PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $15.00 $35.0K 21.1K 3.9K HD CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/08/22 $307.50 $63.0K 770 3.2K AMZN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/08/22 $3300.00 $35.5K 811 2.3K SBUX CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $85.00 $28.0K 5.6K 1.5K RIVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $55.00 $50.2K 1.6K 760 BROS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $60.00 $101.9K 3.3K 660 JMIA CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $11.00 $39.6K 730 571

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on April 8, 2022. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $1150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.4K, with a price of $760.0 per contract. There were 7802 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50221 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 1130 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.3K, with a price of $26.0 per contract. There were 15405 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7370 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LCID LCID, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on April 8, 2022. Parties traded 381 contract(s) at a $24.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.3K, with a price of $77.0 per contract. There were 5070 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5116 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F F, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 515 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $68.0 per contract. There were 21178 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3968 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HD HD, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on April 8, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $307.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.0K, with a price of $315.0 per contract. There were 770 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3258 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on April 8, 2022. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $3300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.5K, with a price of $3552.0 per contract. There were 811 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2379 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBUX SBUX, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 5616 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1513 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN RIVN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 45 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 214 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.2K, with a price of $235.0 per contract. There were 1667 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 760 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BROS BROS, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 45 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $101.9K, with a price of $1020.0 per contract. There were 3308 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 660 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JMIA JMIA, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 229 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.6K, with a price of $173.0 per contract. There were 730 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 571 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.