10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/08/22 $1200.00 $29.9K 10.9K 64.2K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/08/22 $120.00 $40.8K 12.3K 19.5K AMZN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/08/22 $3350.00 $33.7K 1.2K 4.3K GME CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/08/22 $170.00 $52.0K 1.0K 2.6K TOL CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $60.00 $87.7K 544 2.0K F CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $25.00 $27.7K 39.4K 1.9K PENN CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/08/22 $43.00 $64.2K 1.1K 1.1K ATER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $5.00 $54.9K 1.4K 959 PDD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/29/22 $49.00 $48.7K 4 224 TGT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $210.00 $144.4K 116 208

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on April 8, 2022. This event was a transfer of 26 contract(s) at a $1200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.9K, with a price of $1150.0 per contract. There were 10918 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 64284 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on April 8, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.8K, with a price of $204.0 per contract. There were 12376 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19588 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 4 day(s) on April 8, 2022. This event was a transfer of 9 contract(s) at a $3350.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.7K, with a price of $3748.0 per contract. There were 1287 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4346 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME GME, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on April 8, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.0K, with a price of $1040.0 per contract. There were 1052 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2679 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TOL TOL, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 74 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 1625 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $87.7K, with a price of $54.0 per contract. There were 544 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2009 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F F, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 655 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 179 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 39435 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1989 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PENN PENN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on April 8, 2022. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $43.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.2K, with a price of $214.0 per contract. There were 1162 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1131 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ATER ATER, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 291 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 458 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.9K, with a price of $119.0 per contract. There were 1462 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 959 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD PDD, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on April 29, 2022. Parties traded 110 contract(s) at a $49.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.7K, with a price of $445.0 per contract. There were 4 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 224 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TGT TGT, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 165 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 95 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $144.4K, with a price of $1520.0 per contract. There were 116 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 208 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

