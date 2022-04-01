10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SPCE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $8.00 $1.1 million 4.9K 4.0K PLUG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $25.00 $34.0K 4.5K 1.3K UNP PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $255.00 $84.8K 539 976 CMI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $210.00 $1.2 million 1.0K 750 MVST CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $5.00 $36.8K 598 212 FCEL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $7.00 $25.7K 3.2K 101 LUV CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $50.00 $38.1K 1.3K 101 KNX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $45.00 $26.2K 13 50 BA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $100.00 $89.1K 327 13 FDX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $200.00 $50.3K 207 10

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding SPCE SPCE, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 658 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 4000 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.1 million, with a price of $288.0 per contract. There were 4906 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLUG PLUG, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 13 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 4517 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1323 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UNP UNP, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 49 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $255.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.8K, with a price of $848.0 per contract. There were 539 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 976 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CMI CMI, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 77 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 750 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.2 million, with a price of $1710.0 per contract. There were 1072 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 750 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MVST MVST, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 658 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 180 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.8K, with a price of $205.0 per contract. There were 598 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 212 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FCEL FCEL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 294 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $257.0 per contract. There were 3265 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 101 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LUV LUV, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 658 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.1K, with a price of $763.0 per contract. There were 1307 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 101 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding KNX KNX, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 140 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $525.0 per contract. There were 13 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BA BA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 658 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 9 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $89.1K, with a price of $9910.0 per contract. There were 327 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FDX FDX, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 658 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.3K, with a price of $5030.0 per contract. There were 207 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

